It looks like time is officially up for The Time Traveler's Wife. On Friday, it was announced (via Variety) that HBO has cancelled the series after one six-episode season. Based on the 2003 novel of the same name written by Audrey Niffenegger, The Time Traveler's Wife followed the relationship between Henry DeTamble (Theo James), a man with a genetic disorder which causes him to sporadically travel through time for short periods, and Clare Abshire (Rose Leslie), a woman who met an older version of Henry when she was a girl who told her they were married in the future.

The Time Traveler's Wife was created by Doctor Who and Sherlock alum Steven Moffat, and was directed by Game of Thrones and The Flash alum David Nutter. Moffat had previously cited Niffenegger's original novel as inspiration for his tenure on Doctor Who.

"Though HBO will not be moving forward with a second season of The Time Traveler's Wife, it was our privilege to partner with master storytellers Steven Moffat and David Nutter," an HBO spokesperson said in a statement. "We are so grateful for their passion, hard work and care for adapting this beloved book. We also thank Theo and Rose, and the rest of our brilliant cast for their heartfelt performances, which completely captivated audiences."

The HBO series was just the latest live-action adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife, after a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana.

"What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely. happy marriage interesting again," Moffat said during HBO's Television Critics Association press day earlier this year. "Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy."

"We can tell the whole story, the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version, but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story," Moffat added.

