The Time Traveler’s Wife First Look Revealed By HBO

HBO has revealed a first look at The Time Traveler’s Wife, a new series adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name. A series of images released by the network on Tuesday five us our first look at Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Rose Leslie as Claire Abshire, Desmin Borge as Gomez, and Natasha Lopez as Charisse. The six-part series is set to debut on HBO this spring and will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

HBO describes the series as “An intricate and magical love story, adapted by former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat from the much-loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Claire and Henry and a marriage with a problem… time travel.”

“What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely. happy marriage interesting again,” Moffat said during HBO’s Television Critics Association press day on Tuesday. “Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy.”

The upcoming series is not the first adaptation of Niffenegger’s novel. The film was originally adapted into a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, but according to Moffat, there will be some differences between the movie and the series most notably due to having more time to do so over the course of the series.

“We can tell the whole story, the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version, but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story,” Moffat said.

The Time Traveler’s Wife is produced by HBO and Warner Bros Television with Moffat, Sue Vertue and Brian Minchin exec producing via their Hartswood Films alongside Joseph E. Iberti and David Nutter.