‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ TV Series Announced by HBO

Former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat is partner with HBO to bring the popular novel The Time Traveler’s Wife to the small screen as a television series.

In an announcement today, HBO programming president Casey Bloys said that the network will be working with Moffat, Hartswood Films, and Warner Bros. Television to bring the story to life in what Bloys referred to as a “quintessential HBO series”.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Steven Moffat, Hartswood and WBTV on The Time Traveler’s Wife,” Bloys said. “Steven’s passion is evident in every project he’s written, and we are certain that his love and respect for this mesmerizing and textured novel will make it a quintessential HBO series.”

Originally adapted into a 2009 film starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, the Audrey Niffenegger novel tells the story of Clare and Henry and their marriage with a key problem — time travel. For Moffat, being part of the project is something personal for him as he previously took inspiration from the novel while working on Doctor Who.

“I read Audrey Niffenegger’s The Time Traveler’s Wife many years ago, and I fell in love with it,” he said. “In fact, I wrote a Doctor Who episode called ‘The Girl in the Fireplace’ as a direct response to it. When, in her next novel, Audrey had a character watching that very episode, I realized she was probably on to me. All these years later, the chances to adapt the novel itself, is a dream come true. The brave new world of long form television is now ready for this kind of depth and complexity. It’s a story of happily ever after — but not necessarily in that order.”

Moffat is set to write the series, which will be his first since departing Doctor Who last year following the Christmas special “Twice Upon a Time”. He will also executive produce alongside Sue Vertrue and Brian Minchin. Hartswood Films, a company jointly run by Moffat and Vertrue, will serve as the production company.

“HBO is the perfect home to tell this incredible story with all the scale and space it needs, and we’re delighted to be working with Warner Bros to bring Steven’s thrilling vision of the novel to life,” Hartswood said in a statement.

