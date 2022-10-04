DC Titans Reveals First Look at Brother Blood in Season 4

This isn't the first time fans have seen Joseph Morgan in the role of Brother Blood, the villain from the upcoming, fourth season of HBO Max's Titans, but today, the official social media accounts for the show dropped a first look at the Brother Blood costume, complete with concept art that depicts Morgan in the suit, with a closer look at concept art and props that make up the "bone" parts of the Brother Blood costume, which looks more like its comic book counterpart than the Scarecrow-inspired version played by Lucifer star Kevin Alejandro in the second season of Arrow.

Brother Blood will be the big villain of the season, but that doesn't mean he's the only one, or the only one that will attract attention. After all, Bosch star Titus Welliver has been hired on to play Lex Luthor, paying off the story from the comics in which the '90s Superboy turned out to have some of Lex's DNA in his clone tube.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," Morgan previously said. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

You can check out the post below.

Also joining Joseph Morgan in Season 3 of Titans are Claws and Run Lola Run actor Franka Potente in the role of Mother Mayhem, and The A List's Lisa Ambalavanar in the recurring role as Jinx. Morgan and Potente are set as series regulars.

Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they will reunite with old friends and face new threats.

There's no word yet on the release date for season four of Titans, but you can watch the first three now on HBO Max.

Are you excited to see this take on Brother Blood? Sound off in the comments below.