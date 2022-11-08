Warner Bros. Discovery's NYCC Lineup Includes Doom Patrol, Titans, Velma, Winchesters and More

HBO Max, discovery+ , Cartoon Network , Adult Swim , and DC Comics will have plenty of reveals for eager fans to learn the latest news about their favorite characters. New York Comic Con will take place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. You can continue reading for a full look at highlights of Warner Bros. Discovery's presentations, what will be included on the NYCC main stage, and the daily schedule.

Warner Bros. Discovery has announced its lineup of content for New York Comic Con. There was some initial doubt that Warner Bros. Discovery would be attending NYCC after the newly-merged company canceled this year's DC FanDome , but ComicBook.com previously confirmed Warner Bros. Discovery would have a presence at New York Comic Con in October. Some of your favorite shows, comics, and more will be represented with can't-miss panels and activations, including HBO Max 's Doom Patrol, Titans, and the Scooby-Doo adult animated series Velma , along with The CW's Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters .

Main Stage

VELMA

From Warner Bros. Animation, Velma is an adult animated comedy series telling the origin story of Velma Dinkley, the unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang. An original and humorous spin that unmasks the complex and colorful past of one of America's most beloved mystery solvers. Join executive producer Mindy Kaling who voices Velma along with showrunner Charlie Grandy and special guests for a sneak peek at the first episode. Thursday, October 6, 3:30pm

HIS DARK MATERIALS

From Philip Pullman's epic His Dark Materials fantasy trilogy, in the final chapter of the HBO and BBC One series, Lyra (Dafne Keen), the prophesied child, and Will (Amir Wilson), the bearer of The Subtle Knife, must journey to a dark place from which no one has ever returned. But as her father, Lord Asriel's (James McAvoy), great war against the Authority edges closer, they will learn that saving the worlds comes at a terrible price. Join executive producers Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch and series stars Dafne Keen, Amir Wilson, and James McAvoy for a preview of the final season, including exclusive first looks, announcements, and more. The panel will be moderated by Emily Aslanian (TV Guide Magazine). Thursday, October 6, 5:30pm

AQUA TEEN FOREVER: PLANTASM

Be among the first to experience the all-new mystery-adventure feature-length film based on the famed Adult Swim series when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents the World Premiere of Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm. The R-rated film features everyone's favorite rascals, the Aqua Teens: the brainy Frylock, the mouthy Master Shake, the loveable Meatwad, and everyone's favorite perverted neighbor, Carl, as they split up then get back together to fight everyone's favorite corporate overlord, Amazin, led by everyone's favorite tech mogul, Neil and his trusty scientist sidekick, Elmer. In addition to the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion, including audience Q&A. Carey Means (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, The Brak Show), Dana Snyder (Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies) and Dave Willis (Squidbillies, Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell) return as the voices of Frylock, Master Shake and Meatwad, respectively. The film also stars Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick), Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird), Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus), Robert Smigel (Bob's Burgers) and Tim Robinson (Detroiters). The movie was written and directed by series creators Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro and produced by Williams Street Productions. Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm will be available on Digital, 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray starting November 8, 2022. Thursday, October 6, 8:30pm

BATMAN AND SUPERMAN: BATTLE OF THE SUPER SONS

Witness the unveiling of Warner Bros. Animation's first-ever all-CG animated, feature-length film when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment presents the World Premiere of Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons. Ahhhh, to be young…and charged with saving the world from impending doom! That's the burden that 11-year-old Jonathan Kent and reluctant young sidekick Damian Wayne face in this all-new DC Animated Movie. On his birthday, Jonathan Kent learns his dad is Superman and that he has latent superpowers of his own! He also meets the legendary Dark Knight and current Boy Wonder, Damian. But when the two boys are forced to team up to protect their loved ones from a hostile alien force, will they become the Super Sons they're destined to be? Following the screening, filmmakers and key cast members will hold a panel discussion, including audience Q&A. Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively, and the supporting cast features Troy Baker (The Last of Us, Batman: The Long Halloween) as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Travis Willingham (Critical Role, Sofia The First) as Superman/Clark Kent, and Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina, Naruto: Shippûden) as Lois Lane. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders). Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sonswill be available on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack, Blu-ray and Digital starting October 18, 2022. Friday, October 7, 3:30pm.

MORTAL KOMBAT LEGENDS: SNOW BLIND

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment marks the 30th anniversary of the blockbuster Mortal Kombat video game series with an inside look at the making of Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, the third in a series of MK-inspired feature-length animated films. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind finds vicious, power-mad Kano determined to take over Earthrealm, one soul at a time. Assisted by a trio of cold Black Dragon mercenaries, he embarks on a brutal assault from town to defenseless town. The choice is simple: kneel or be annihilated. But when the cocky and talented but undisciplined Kenshi doesn't take a knee, Kano and his clan destroy the young warrior, taking his eyesight and his confidence. Under the tutelage of reluctant, retired Kuai Liang, the only one powerful enough to challenge the malevolent Kano, Kenshi finds renewed hope and a clear path to redemption. But will it be enough to stop Kano from decimating all of Earthrealm? The presentation will include thrilling film clips and an entertaining panel discussion amongst filmmakers and key cast members. Manny Jacinto (Top Gun: Maverick, The Good Place), David Wenham (Elvis, 300, The Lord of the Rings franchise) and Ron Yuan (Mortal Kombat 11, Mulan) spearhead a terrific voice cast as Kenshi Takahashi, Kano and Kuai Liang, respectively. The film is produced and directed by Rick Morales (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise, Injustice) from a script by Jeremy Adams (Supernatural, Justice Society: World War II), who also wrote the screenplays for the series' first two films. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Games, Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind arrives from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment on Digital on October 9, 2022 and on 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack and Blu-ray on October 11, 2022. Saturday, October 8, 3:30pm

AN ANIMATION JOURNEY WITH CARTOON NETWORK AND ADULT SWIM

Cartoon Network and Adult Swim have dominated the animation space for decades, creating millions of fans along the way. Sit down with legendary creator Genndy Tartakovsky, who grew his career at Cartoon Network and expanded Adult Swim's slate with his Emmy® Award-winning series Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal and upcoming launch of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Also joining the conversation is Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, Cartoon Network, and Boomerang, who helped define these animation powerhouses from the beginning. Together the two will discuss then, now, and next. What does it mean to ignite audiences, cultivate nostalgia, and innovate in an evolving animated landscape? Find out what's in store for animation lovers of all ages as Cartoon Network reflects on the last three decades and Adult Swim continues to celebrate the surreal and defy expectations. Also, join us for the first U.S. premiere screening of Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. Sunday, October 9, 12:45pm

THE WINCHESTERS

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester, the Supernatural prequel series is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester and Mary Campbell met, fell in love, and started a demon-hunting family on their own. Join members of the cast and producers for a screening of the pilot, followed by a Q&A. The Winchesters is from executive producers Robbie Thompson (Supernatural, Cursed), Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys), Danneel Ackles (Supernatural), and David H. Goodman (Once Upon a Time, Fringe). The cast includes Meg Donnelly (American Housewife, Z-O-M-B-I-E-S), Drake Rodger (The In Between), Nida Khurshid (For the People), Jonathan "JoJo" Fleites, Demetria Kinney (Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Motherland: Fort Salem), with Bianca Kajlich (Dawson's Creek, Legacies) and Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys). Glen Winter (Arrow, Doom Patrol, Titans) directed the pilot, for which he also served as executive producer. The Winchesters premieres October 11, airing Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW, and is produced by Chaos Machine Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios. Become a fan of The Winchesters on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheCWWinchesters/, and follow the show on Twitter @WinchestersOnCW and Instagram @thecwwinchesters. The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Sunday, October 9, 2:00pm

DOOM PATROL

In the upcoming fourth season, the team unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unwelcome surprise. Faced with their imminent demise, the Doom Patrol must decide once and for all which is more important: their own happiness or the fate of the world? Join series stars Brendan Fraser, Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Joivan Wade, and Michelle Gomez for an exclusive discussion and first look of the upcoming season. The panel will be moderated by Andy Swift (TVLine). Sunday, October 9, 3:30pm

TITANS

In the upcoming fourth season, debuting this November on HBO Max, having saved Gotham, the Titans hit the road to head back to San Francisco. But after a stop in Metropolis, they find themselves in the crosshairs of a supernatural cult with powers unlike anything they've faced before. Join showrunner and executive producer Greg Walker and series star Brenton Thwaites, and more to be announced cast for a preview of the upcoming season, including first looks, exclusive reveals, and more. The panel will be moderated by Damian Holbrook (TV Guide Magazine). Sunday October 9, 4:15pm