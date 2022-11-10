Titans Latest Episode Introduces Key DC Comics Character

HBO Max has finally released the first three episodes from the fourth season of Titans, with the third hitting the service just today. While the fourth season of the series seems to be treading similar ground to the first season by focusing on supernatural characters and magic, it definitely hasn't stopped them from introducing some new characters. Just last week we were introduced to one of this season's main antagonists with Mother Mayhem, and now we have been introduced to another major DC character.

Who Gets Introduced During Titans Season 4 Episode Three?

In order to get help with their big mystical problem, Dick Grayson goes to reach out to someone he has a history with. That person just so happens to be a classic DC Comics character named Jinx. Some fans may know Jinx from the comics or even the animated Teen Titans series, where she left her supervillain ways behind and helped out the Titans. Jinx is highly against teaming up with Dick again and leads him on a pointless mission that involves other magical beings, getting Starfire out of the spell that turned her into stone and an underground club that seems to be only for people with magic.

Who Is Jinx?

According to Fandom, "Jinx is an Indian sorceress whose powers include the ability to command elements such as air, the manipulation of magical energy that she can manifest as offensive force bolts and green flame, the ability to dissolve matter, and create ground tremors." But in the series she will be played by Lisa Ambalavanar and will work alongside the Titans.

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

The first three episodes of Titans season four are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

What did you think about episode three? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!