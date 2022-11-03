Titans Introduces Key DC Comics Villain In Season 4



HBO Max has officially premiered the first two episodes of Titans season four, and it's definitely treading some familiar ground. Titans has taken us back to the supernatural side of the DC Universe and has even introduced us to a very specific villain from the comics. The following contains spoilers for the first two episodes of Titans season four. During the first two episodes of the season we get introduced to Mother Mayhem (Franka Potente), who is clearly up to no good and even murders another iconic DC Comics villain. From what we see, it seems that Mother Mayhem will be a formidable opponent for the Titans to take on.

Who Is Mother Mayhem?

As described by Fandom: "Mother Mayhem is a high-ranking member in the Church of Blood, traditionally the woman who will bear the next Brother Blood. Living in Zandia, she becomes wife to the current Blood and raises his heir. The first woman to use the name was Anna Resik, mother to the eigth Brother Blood. Her successor is May Bennett, mother to the ninth Brother Blood."

Although, the show already has its fill of villains, with The Vampire Diaries and The Originals star Joeseph Morgan joining the series as Brother Blood. Morgan recently teased a different origin for the character.

"So I have started shooting, we're currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What's been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I'm playing a character called Brother Blood," he revealed. "But that's not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it's really an origin story of a villain that we're playing out here. What's been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood."

Here's HBO Max's description of Titans. "Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats."

The first two episodes of Titans season four are now streaming on HBO Max now! Stay tuned for updates on the fourth season of the series.

Are you excited to see Mother Mayhem wreak havoc? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!