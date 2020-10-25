Titans: DC Comics Teases Red Hood Reveal Coming Next Week

✖

Red Hood is nearly here. Late Saturday evening, the official Titans social media profiles released a brief clip teasing the imminent arrival of the fan-favorite Bat-Family character. As the camera pulls in on the Titans logo, the iconic Red Hood logo flashes in; with the clip, the accounts noted one date in particular — October 26th.

After two seasons on the show as Jason Todd, Curran Walters will be transformed into the vigilante at some point during the upcoming season.

Before joining the world of live-action comic adaptations, Walters previously told ComicBook.com he wasn't the world's largest comic book reader. Once he hopped in the role, however, he was hooked and couldn't get enough of the comics, especially those characters appearing in the Bat-Family, including the scarlet-themed Red Hood.

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he added. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long. You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

The first two seasons of Titans are now streaming on DC Universe.

Titans Season Three has yet to receive a release date from HBO Max.