Titans Star Curran Walters Praises His Red Hood Costume for Season 3

Titans star Curran Walters wants fans to know that the Red Hood costume is looking good for Season 3. Jason Todd is one of the show’s favorites and viewers have been looking forward to the switch for a while now. There have been no images released of the Red Hood outfit yet, but that tweet from Walters is sure to have fans on pins and needles. Earlier this year, the Titans star joined Comicbook.com’s Talking Shop to discuss Season 3. Walters mentioned that he wasn't a huge comic book fan before being cast as Jason Todd. That meant that it was time for a little bit of a deep dive into a very complicated Robin.

"Yeah, I mean, that would be pretty cool," Walters said of being Red Hood potentially. "I mean, it all depends on what the team thinks and where the Titans writers decide to go so. It'd be cool if we even got to the storyline on Titans someday. We'll definitely see."

GUYS REDHOOD LOOKS SOOO GOOD — Curran Walters (@CurranWalters1) September 25, 2020

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he added. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long. You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

