Titans: Curran Walters to Become The Red Hood

✖

When Titans hits HBO Max for its third season, it will come with a few surprises and long-awaited reveals, and now we can reveal that one of the more highly requested transformations is finally going to happen. Season 3 will add a few new people to the cast, but it will also mark a big change for one of the show's favorites, and that is none other than Jason Todd. Curran Walters has brought the character to delightful life in the show thus far, but because of what happened in season 2, he will ditch the Robin mantle and costume and become the Red Hood in season 3.

That's right, Jason Todd is embracing his comics character and becoming the vigilante known as the Red Hood, and it's all part of his obsession to take down his old team. We don't have a costume just yet, but you can see what the inspiration will be in the image below.

It seems this will be going with the grey armor and red symbol underneath the brown jacket look from the books, and that will, of course, include his trademark red helmet. We've seen Grayson embrace his Nightwing persona in season 2, so this is only a natural step for the new Robin to take, and we cannot wait to see these two go at it, especially since Red Hood has even less issues with brutality than even Grayson did in season 1.

(Photo: DC)

This also begs the question of if Damian Wayne will end up being a big part of the show now that Todd and Grayson have moved on from the Robin role, but we'll just have to wait and see.

For those who remember how season 2 ended, the Titans defeated Deathstroke and he was ultimately killed by Ravager. The Titans also lost one of their own in Donna Troy, who sacrificed herself to save Dove and innocent civilians. The team was ready to rumble at the end of season 2, as Nightwing, Dove, Hawk, Starfire, Beast Boy, Ravager, Superboy, and Krypto finally assembled as a team. Now Gordon and a few other factors will be in the mix, and we can't wait.

Titans is produced by Weed Road Pictures and Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed by Akiva Goldsman & Geoff Johns & Greg Berlanti, based on characters from DC. Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Greg Walker, Sarah Schechter and Richard Hatem are the executive producers. The first two seasons of Titans are now streaming on DC UNIVERSE in the U.S.

The second season of Titans is now available to stream on DC Universe.

Are you excited for Red Hood? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Titans with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.