Titans Showrunner Says Season 3 Is More Optimistic

The showrunner for DC Universe’s Titans says that Season 3 is more optimistic. DC FanDome is here and the team is heading into another set of adventures on the streaming platform. A fan named Sarah asked, “How would you describe the tone of Season 3?” Greg Walker offered that this season sees a departure from some of the darker elements that Titans has leaned on since beginning on DC Universe. In fact, during the early days of the show, it became a strange part of Titans’ branding to embrace the edgier side of the group of young heroes. Over the last two seasons, the team has had to find their own identities amid almost constant tragedy. It would be a good thing for these characters to get a nice bounce for a change.

“This is how this season is going to be different, I think in a lot of ways. It ultimately ends with them figuring out a way as a team. It ends optimistically,” Walker explained. “I that the world that we live in right now. Especially the way the Titans can be, we kind of beat ourselves up for our past sins. It’s nice to be liberated. We have a character named Dove who is going to point in the direction we’re going to go. It takes them a long time to follow her advice. Ultimately finding a way to get off the hamster wheel. To stop doing things the way we’ve always done them and find a new way. That, they have to figure out how to do collectively.”

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

"From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others."

