Brenton Thwaites Teases New Upgrades for Nightwing in Titans Season 3

Titans’ Brenton Thwaites tells fans that some new updates are coming to Nightwing's suit in Season 3. When the hero finally emerged last season, the fans rose up in celebration at the fan-favorite hero finally making an appearance. In some comments to Rotten Tomatoes, he says that there are some significant changes coming, but it will take a second because of the cost involved and the time spent designing and perfecting the designs. There is no question that some fans felt like Nightwing's suit could have been more impactful when it was unveiled. But, with all of these superhero shows, there’s a learning process at play.

“We pitched a few ideas to change the suit in a way that we can still use the outline of the original suit because they are so time-consuming and expensive to make,” Thwaites said. “It’s better for us to enhance the one we’ve already got. We’re working on different ways for Nightwing to have more gadgets.”

The Nightwing actor also talked to Collider about the transition away from being Robin. It seems that the evolution was always planned to be a part of the character, it just took a little longer than planned.

"When I signed onto this, in an early meeting, they were telling me in the first season, it would be about the transition of Dick becoming Nightwing. That’s where all that training came from, in the preparation that I would become Nightwing," Thwaites said last year. "But, the way the story had it, we had other elements to deal with, so we went down a different path. The whole time I was very anxious to read the pages of what the story and the journey of Dick growing into Nightwing would be."

He continued, "For a number of reasons, it provides an opportunity for a character to realize his potential as a superhero. When that happens, we feel a sense of confidence watching it. We know we have a leader who is going to win every single time on the screen. But what it also does is gives us an amazing opportunity to build up the power of Deathstroke. We spent a lot of energy and time explaining to the audience how dangerous and serious this villain is. I feel it was worth putting that time on the screen and teasing to the audience that this bad guy can only be put down by another intense superhero, which we all know is Nightwing."

