Titans Co-Creator Reveals When Season 3 Plans to Begin Filming for DC Universe

Like many studios and services, DC Universe has had to adapt and halt production on several projects due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it's unclear where that leaves Titans season 3. The flagship series has already been greenlit for a third season, and work was already underway on it before the pandemic, so fans are wondering what the plan is for actually filming it. Titans co-creator Akiva Goldsman did shed some light on that however when he spoke to Collider recently, saying that stories have already been developed for the season, and that it's a priority for DC Universe to get filming on the show started as soon as possible. You can see his full comments below.

“[Producer] Greg Walker is running the writers room on season 3. Stories have been developed but everything is a bit slowed down, obviously," Goldsman said. "Season 3 is planning to go in front of the cameras as soon as possible.”

That's great news, especially after finally seeing Dick Grayson assume his Nightwing identity in season 2, and there is plenty to follow up on after that crazy finale. We finally got a tease at what the actual Titans team looked like by episode's end, so here is hoping that the show can get off the ground for season 3 sooner than later.

As for other season 3 details, Goldsman wasn't giving anything else up. When asked about a Batman return he said "I am not gonna' tell you that", and shook his head regarding other season 3 story teases.

Titans stars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson/Robin), Teagan Croft (Rachel Roth/Raven), Anna Diop (Koriand'r/Starfire), Ryan Potter (Gar Logan/Beast Boy), Minka Kelly (Dawn Granger/Dove), Alan Ritchson (Hank Hall/Hawk), Conor Leslie (Donna Troy), Curran Walters (Jason Todd/Robin), Joshua Orpin (Conner Kent/Superboy), Iain Glen (Bruce Wayne), Chelsea Zhang (Ravager), Esai Morales (Deathstroke), Chella Man and (Jericho).

You can find the official description below.

"From executive producers Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, and Greg Berlanti, TITANS follows a group of young soon-to-be Super Heroes recruited from every corner of the DC Universe. In this action-packed series, Dick Grayson emerges from the shadows to become leader of a fearless band of new heroes, including Starfire, Beast Boy, Raven and others."

What do you want to see from season 3 of Titans? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things DC!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.