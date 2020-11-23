Joe Biden's Secretary of State Nominee Tony Blinken Talking To Sesame Street's Grover Goes Viral
United States President-elect Joe Biden announced some of his first cabinet picks on Monday morning, letting the world know who some of the key players in his administration could be. The names of those announced have since taken over social media, as people have taken a trip down memory lane to find out information about the cabinet picks. For Tony Blinken, Biden's pick to be Secretary of State, that appears to have been taken into an unexpected direction. Blinken's resume includes serving as Deputy Assistant to President Obama from 2009 to 2013, and later the Deputy National Security Advisor from 2013 to 2015 and Deputy Secretary of State from 2015 to 2017 -- but it's his appearance on the beloved TV show Sesame Street that has particularly captivated the Internet.
Please enjoy a brief introduction to Tony Blinken: https://t.co/EJsAvTwqgp pic.twitter.com/cwX3KhtkiE— Mimi ﾟ* ✧･ﾟﾟ is phone banking into Georgia (@mimirose101) November 23, 2020
In a video from 2016, Blinken can be shown talking to Sesame Street's beloved monster Grover, while both were at the United Nations. The conversation, which surrounded the topic of refugees, has gone viral in the hours since the news of Blinken being named Secretary of State. Here are just a few of those responses.
prevnext
A future Secretary of State talking to Grover about how refugees are just like you and me. https://t.co/A89ngTGBaV— Dr. Becky Erbelding (@rerbelding) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Grover gets it. And if my favorite furry blue monster can understand, so can all of us. https://t.co/wYKFohyNgt— Aoife Gordon (@Aoife_221B) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Look, he's got Biden and Grover in his corner. https://t.co/y8IPdE9Aq8— JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) November 23, 2020
prevnext
This is adorable. A peek at our next Secretary of State. Tony Blinken educating Grover on Sesame Street. From all his credentials and endorsements, I think he’ll be a perfect choice. https://t.co/2hUbkLDgk2— It’s Phyllis PastaZaFool (@phyllisj1003) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Okay, the other guy is qualified, but PLEASE let it be Grover. https://t.co/ougXNkhtJi— William (@wmerone) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Secretary of Street https://t.co/mEs7UbD8hW— Rhino (@RhinoReally) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Our next Secretary of State was on @sesamestreet. It’s a great day. https://t.co/zJL5esvsjn— Andrew Friedman (@AndrewBFriedman) November 23, 2020
prevnext
Oh my heart! ❤️ https://t.co/S1e7uBiDC0— suburban white female (@TSoppanish) November 23, 2020
prevnext
I know it’s weird to get excited about Secretary of State, but I mean, the man was on Sesame Street! https://t.co/9pESSnQMO0— Melissa Gaffney (@melissawgaffney) November 23, 2020
prev
Our new Secretary of State, err ... Tony Blinken not Grover. Although Grover might make a good Deputy Secretary somewhere in the Biden administration. https://t.co/MNQxwWg24F— Charlie 🎅🦌⛄❄🎄🎁 (@CharliePerkins1) November 23, 2020