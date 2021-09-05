Transformers Original 1984 Cartoon Show Now Streaming Free

✖

The original Transformers animated series is now available to stream for free. The show is releasing via the Hasbro Pulse YouTube Channel. For now, it's only the first season of the classic 1980s cartoon. However, the second and third seasons will also come to YouTube in the coming weeks. It's all part of Hasbro's celebration of the 35th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie. The animated film will return to theaters this month. It was also released on 4k Ultra High Definition Blu-ray earlier this year. If you've wanted to check out the cartoon that kicked off the franchise that is still going today or to revisit a favorite from your childhood, now's the time.

Hasbro and Marvel co-created the original Generation 1 Transformers, with Hasbro handling the toy line. Marvel came up with the backstory and published 80 issues of The Transformers comic book series.

The original series sees the Autobots and Decepticons clashing on the planet Cybertron before taking their conflict off-planet. They crash land on Earth and go dormant for 4 million years before waking up in modern times to continue their war.

The Transformers: The Movie takes place between the second and third seasons of the show. It includes the death of Autobot leader Optimus Prime, which seemed pretty dark for a kids' movie at the time. You can experience that trauma all over again when the film returns to theaters, thanks to Fathom Events, on September 26th and September 28th.

"Fathom is thrilled to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE in partnership with Hasbro. It's exciting to give the fans of this cult classic an opportunity to see this film on the big screen, the way it was meant to be seen," said Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO, in a press release announcing the film's return to theaters.

"We look forward to bringing families and fans back to the theaters for this milestone Transformers anniversary," said Adam Biehl SVP & GM, Action Brands at Hasbro, Inc. "With thanks to our Fathom partners, Autobots and Decepticons of all ages will be treated to a one-of-a-kind movie experience celebrating this beloved animated film."

What do you think of The Transformers coming to YouTube for free on the Hasbro Pulse channel? Will you be going to see The Transformers: The Movie in theaters? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section.