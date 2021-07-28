Transformers: The Movie Returning to Theaters

✖

Transformers: The Movie is returning to theaters as a part of the 35th Anniversary celebration. That’s right, the animated classic premiered in 1986 and now a new generation of movie-goers will have their chance to see it on the big screen. Fathom Events is putting on the events in conjunction with Hasbro. September 26th and 28th will be the big days. (And, that will be all too, ensuring that fans will rush to secure their seats.) However, this is a nationwide arrangement. Next month, tickets will be available at Fathom Events and you can check their site to see which local theaters will be in on the fun. As movie theaters reopen around the country, a common tactic to employ has been putting crowd-pleasers on screen. Everything from Jaws to Back to the Future has seen another day on the silver screen.

“We look forward to bringing families and fans back to the theaters for this milestone Transformers anniversary,” Adam Biehl SVP & GM, Action Brands at Hasbro, Inc. said in a release. “With thanks to our Fathom partners, Autobots and Decepticons of all ages will be treated to a one-of-a-kind movie experience celebrating this beloved animated film.”

(Photo: Hasbro)

“Fathom is thrilled to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the release of THE TRANSFORMERS: THE MOVIE in partnership with Hasbro. It’s exciting to give the fans of this cult classic an opportunity to see this film on the big screen, the way it was meant to be seen,” added Ray Nutt, Fathom Events CEO.

Fathom describes the beloved Transformers movie down below:

“For millennia, the heroic Autobots, led by Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), have been at war with the evil Decepticons, led by Megatron (Frank Welker). As the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons rages on Earth, an even greater threat looms. Unicron (Orson Welles, Citizen Kane), a colossal converting planet who consumes everything in his path, is heading for Cybertron to devour the Transformers homeworld and wipe the Autobots and Decepticons from existence. The only hope is the Autobot Matrix of Leadership. With new enemies hunting them down and dangers lurking in every corner of the galaxy, the Autobots take on a perilous mission to save their planet that will alter their destiny forever.”

