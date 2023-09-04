True Blood Actress Marcia de Rousse Dead at 70

Marcia de Rousse, an actress known for her work as Dr. Ludwig on True Blood, has passed away at the age of 70. The news was confirmed in a report from her agency to Variety, revealing that she passed away from a long illness. Born in Doniphan, Missouri in the 1950s, de Rousse first made her onscreen debut in Steve Nash's 1981 hit Under the Rainbow. The comedy film, which also starred Carrie Fisher, Chevy Chase, and Eve Arden, is loosely based on the audition process for the Munchkins in 1938's The Wizard of Oz.

In subsequent years, de Rousse appeared in episodes of The Fall Guy and St. Elsewhere, but she largely did not act onscreen, in order to prioritize caring for her ailing mother. She returned to the screen in 2003 as Kathleen, the mother of Matthew McConaughey and Gary Oldman, in the infamous film Tiptoes. Her next big role was a Dr. Patricia Ludwig, a doctor who can treat a wide array of supernatural illnesses, on HBO's True Blood. After first appearing in True Blood's second season, de Rousse continued to be a fan-favorite of the show, despite only appearing in three episodes.

"One thing that really strikes me is that it is addressing so many of the prejudices that this world has that's focused towards the vampires," de Rousse told TrueBloodNet.com. "And they address that, they show how ugly it is to be looked down upon and separated. And with the vampires they're weaving in the shape shifters according to the books, the werewolves. Again, I don't have any idea what they're anticipating doing. But they are bringing in all these creatures that for me, being such an imaginative kid, I always believed they were real. In my head, they were real. So seeing them on the show, I like these characters. I like these beings. I like them so I wouldn't be afraid of them.. except maybe Eric! But Dr. Ludwig's not! I think they show the humanity in these characters and I think that's beautiful."

"For me, someone being different and looking different… I know, come Monday when I go out, I'll be recognized because every time I'm on TV or in a movie, I am," de Rousse continued. "But I'm recognized anyhow because I'm different enough. And it's OK. I love it and enjoy it and it's alright with me, but it's showing the humanity [True Blood] and the fact that being set apart and being picked on is not right. I love that. I love the fact that they are likeable characters. Those beings, the vampires, the shape-shifters.. I'd go sit down with them. I'd go to a party with them because they're just likeable."

After True Blood, de Rousse's final onscreen work was as Ms. Judith in the 2016 horror film The Disappointments Room.

Our thoughts are with de Rousse's family, friends, and fans at this time.