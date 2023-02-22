True Blood Reboot Gets Disappointing Update From HBO Exec

Back in 2020, word came out that HBO was developing a new take on True Blood, but after years of trying to deliver the right script, HBO and HBO Max content CEO Casey Bloys revealed to Variety that this project has been scrapped, at least for the time being. The original HBO series was inspired by The Southern Vampire Mysteries books from author Charlaine Harris, which not only became a hit with fans in its own right, but also helped launch the careers of various stars that took part in the endeavor. Bloys didn't outright confirm that the project would never take shape, but after years of even trying to develop the appropriate script, it sounds as though any hope of it coming to life is a long ways off.

The outlet claims that the new True Blood series is "not in the cards" and, after HBO developed a few scripts, Bloys ultimately expressed that there was "nothing that felt like it got there."

The announced reboot was set to be developed by Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and NOS4A2 showrunner Jami O'Brien. It's unclear if the pair will stay attached to the concept in hopes of developing more scripts or if the project will be abandoned for the time being.

The books and original series centered around Sookie Stackhouse, a telepathic waitress living in rural Bon Temps, Louisiana, exploring a world in which a synthetic blood, known as "Tru Blood," allowed vampires to step out of the shadows and live alongside the rest of humanity, while also uncovering a larger world of otherworldly beings. Sookie falls in love with Bill, a 174-year-old vampire.

One of the last updates the project earned came in February of 2022, in which Bloys had a similar update.

"There's been multiple versions of it," Bloys told TV Line at the time. "I don't know that we've landed on the one. I don't want to give you the impression that it's anything close to [getting a green light]."

In the last year, HBO Max has seen a lot of major changes, which include beloved projects being cancelled and projects being developed getting scrapped. With the network still seemingly trying to find its footing in the wake of a merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery, it could be some time before any major projects gain significant momentum behind the scenes.

