True Detective: Night Country Available on Digital

True Detective: Night Country is out on digital right now after that massive season finale. The HBO favorite also hits Blu-ray and DVD this summer. Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment announced the release of True Detective: Night Country today while fans try to unpack that wild ending. Executive producer and showrunner Issa López Drew Jodie Foster and Kali Reis into an icy web of conspiracies and dark revelations. Because of the twists and turns of the series, fans have been reinvigorated and discussing all of the plot points online. Now, they'll be able to revisit the series at their leisure to unpack even more of the mysteries that lie beneath the ice. This summer, those extra features are going to get a massive work out.

Here's how HBO describes their hit series ahead of the digital release: "When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice."

(Photo: Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment)

True Detective: Night Country Is Critically Acclaimed

(Photo: HBO)

After the first teasers launched, fans had an immediate reaction to True Detective: Night Country. The HBO series is continuously lot it on social media. In this era of prestige television, True Detective stands up there with some of the other heavy weights produced by HBO. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh had the task of reviewing Season 4. He enjoyed the elements of the show where it was unafraid to break with tradition from the larger franchise. This is a gift and a consideration as the fans look toward the past for links to some of their favorite storylines. Would Night Country have been better served as its own original premise? We'll never know. But what we did get was a satisfying entry in the larger True Detective universe.

"Night Country proves there can still be life in the True Detective brand, so long as HBO continues to empower ambitious storytellers like López, while also showcasing that a gripping adventure is comprised of far more than just a recognizable title," Cavanaugh says in the review from ComicBook.com. "Whether Night Country would have been better as a standalone series or not will never be known, but after waiting nearly a decade, longtime True Detective fans will be pleased to see that this new season is the best the franchise has been since we first learned that time was a flat circle."

Would you be interested in picking True Detective up when it hits digital and blu-ray? Let us know down in the comments!