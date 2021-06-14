Tuca & Bertie Fans Are Hyped For Adult Swim Premiere

Tuca and Bertie fans are super amped for Season 2 to get started tonight. It’s been a long wait, but the Adult Swim fans are about to get their wish. The show actually didn’t get renewed by Netflix after the first salvo of episodes. Lisa Hanawalt and the team had to hope that another network would swoop in with an offer. Luckily for them, the absurdist comedy block wanted to lock it down for at least another season. Ali Wong and Tiffany Haddish’s bird friends ride again. Adult Swim clearly is excited about the new season. They’ve done a ton of advertisements around the animated program. One recent spot saw the two comedians dressed up as their characters in live-action. (It was slightly bizarre, but right at home on the adult-focused block.) Check out what everyone has to say down below.

Which characters are you most excited to see come back?? #TucaAndBertie Here are some birds that aren't characters on the show, they're just birds: pic.twitter.com/QMkq4EN7uy — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) June 13, 2021

Adult Swim SVP of comedy development Walter Newman told the L.A. Times that getting Tuca & Bertie was a no-brainer.

Walter Newman, Adult Swim's SVP of comedy development, previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times about picking up Tuca & Bertie shortly after it was cancelled, “When ‘Tuca & Bertie’ became available, I immediately got on the phone,” Newman began. “I probably overplayed my hand, but at the same time, I got emails from so many people in our company, asking ‘Hey, do you think this is a possibility? Can we get this?’ It was something that all of us were really invested in.” It was clear that the interest was there!

Adult Swim dropped an official synopsis for Tuca & Bertie:

"Tuca (Tiffany Haddish) and Bertie (Ali Wong) are best friends, and they’re both full of ghosts! Bertie is busy excavating her inner ghouls with the help of a therapist, while Tuca prefers to stuff hers behind the toilet. She’ll deal with them later, right now she’s just too busy trying not to be single anymore! Meanwhile, Speckle (Steven Yeun) is building a new house but soon finds he's driven to the brink of insanity...good thing he’s just a cartoon. Geese are demonized! Seagulls are romanticized! These episodes are full relatable moments and hilarity. Just be warned, you’ll never look at plants the same way again!"

