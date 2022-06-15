Sylvester Stallone's Tulsa King Teaser Trailer Released by Paramount+

The reign of Taylor Sheridan on Paramount+ continues. The Yellowstone creator has been delivering huge hits for the streaming service over the last year or so, including the Jeremy Renner-starring Mayor of Kingstown and Yellowstone prequel 1883. His next project brings Sylvester Stallone to the small screen, with an organized crime series called Tulsa King.

The series won't be hitting Paramount+ until November, so TV fans are going to have to wait a while to see Stallone in action, but the streamer is offering a small taste of what's in store. On Wednesday, Paramount+ released the first teaser trailer for Tulsa King, previewing some of the action and drama that can be expected from the full series later this year. You can check out the teaser trailer below!

Here's the official synopsis for Tulsa King from Paramount+:

"Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight 'The General' Manfredi, played by Sylvester Stallone. Just as he's released from prison after 25 years, Dwight is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet."

"Max Casella (The Tender Bar) will play Armand Truisi, an ambitious criminal operating under the patronage of the Invernizzi family. Domenick Lombardozzi (Billions) will play Charles "Chickie" Invernizzi, the underboss and de facto head of the Invernizzi crime family. Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire) will play Vince Antonacci, Chickie's henchman. Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) will play Tyson, a quick-witted and eagle-eyed college graduate who acts tougher than he actually is and longs for a life far from his roots."

Tulsa King will make its debut on Paramount+ on November 13th. To this point, most original shows on Paramount+ have been released on a weekly basis.

What do you think of the teaser trailer for Tulsa King? Let us know in the comments!