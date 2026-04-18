TV’s Best Horror Show Climbs Streaming Charts Ahead of Its Return (& Has a Rare Rotten Tomatoes Score)

This horror series, which just debuted its newest season, has viewers absolutely captivated, including Stephen King. It’s also got critics and audiences alike heaping praise on it, including a rare 100% on Rotten Tomatoes for its fourth season, which is proving more terrifying than each season that came before. You won’t want to miss this sci-fi thriller as it keeps unraveling in new and terrifying ways.

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The series, which is titled From, centers on a small town where the residents find themselves unable to leave. Their panic grows as they realize they’re trapped with no way out, and those in the town strive to survive as terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest descend upon them. A family on a road trip accidentally crosses the border of the town, finding themselves stuck in the same loop as the rest of the people who live there. They soon encounter Boyd Stevens (Harold Perrineau), who has appointed himself sheriff and de facto mayor, and are forced to work with the other residents as they all attempt to escape.

It’s Exactly the Kind of Sci-Fi Horror That Fans Have Been Craving

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From is an example of what sci-fi thrillers could be, if only more networks invested in them. It’s smart, chilling, and full of smart decisions from the showrunners that keep the mystery one worth investing in. Critic Lady Jenevia says, “Overall, this story shows that with careful planning and meticulous attention to detail, it’s possible to maintain a high standard. Four seasons in and there has yet to be a dip in quality for drama, intrigue, lore expansion, and character exploration.” And while Season 4 still maintains From‘s trademark eerie slow-burn, it’s truly stepped up the horror, making it the series’s most terrifying offering yet by placing fear front and center.

Casual viewers are also loving the newest season, though some are skeptical that all of the questions posed in the first three seasons can be wrapped up in a way that feels satisfying. “I just really hope they tie it all together in a way that actually answers questions, in the same way that Dark did, where it feels completely satisfying. The last thing we want is to have an ending or answers episode with things that don’t make any sense,” said one fan. Overall, though, it seems that the fourth season of From is the series’s best so far—and that’s promising, considering that the fifth season will be its final.

Do you have a favorite moment from From? Let us know your thoughts about Season 4 in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.