An Overlooked 2025 Horror Gem Just Joined HBO Max (& It Features the Hannibal Reunion Everyone Wanted)

An under-the-radar horror gem from 2025 just made its way to HBO Max, and it’s a must-watch for Hannibal fans. The iconic TV show remains a high point for modern television horror. Throughout its three-season run on NBC, the series pushed the boundaries of network television with a blend of high-art aesthetics and visceral, grotesque violence. A decade after the series wrapped in 2015, a long-awaited Hannibal reunion finally took place in a horror movie that most people slept on.

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Lionsgate’s Dust Bunny is now streaming on HBO Max as of April 17th. The movie staged a reunion between Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen. Fuller wrote and directed the horror-thriller, which stars Mikkelsen as a stoic hitman enlisted by his eight-year-old neighbor to kill a monstrous “dust bunny” under her bed she believes devoured her parents. As they ally to battle real-world assassins, they must also confront buried traumas.

Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller’s Dust Bunny Reunion Was Worth the Wait

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The collaboration between Mikkelsen and showrunner Fuller on Hannibal was a triumph of modern TV, and Dust Bunny served as a worthy, if different, continuation of their collaborative magic. The movie does a pretty great job of filling the void left by the iconic TV show, offering up a thematic spiritual successor to Hannibal that captures a similar dark, visually stylized aesthetic after a 10-year wait and set in a new, thrilling universe.

In terms of overall consensus, Dust Bunny performed incredibly well. The movie scored a ”Certified Fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes of 85% and notched a solid 82% audience rating, which puts it within the top 15 highest-rated movies for Mikkelsen and marks an impressive improvement over Fuller’s other film entry, 2002’s Carrie, which only scored a 20% critic score. Described by Movies Thru the Spectrum as “John Wick meets Annie” and by Behind the Lens as “a candy-colored, fairy-tale nightmare that revels in whimsy, danger, and emotional truth,” Dust Bunny earned plenty of praise for its unique mashup of child-like wonder with a “monster under the bed” creature feature and high-stakes, John Wick-adjacent action. The film is a visual treat of color and style, and Mikkelsen anchors the film with a dry, deadpan performance. The movie is a unique and fun watch that is definitely worth checking out.

What’s New on HBO Max?

HBO Max won’t leave subscribers hanging after they watch Dust Bunny. The streamer has stocked dozens of can’t-miss titles in its streaming library already this April. Recent arrivals include the majority of the Alien franchise, Practical Magic, The Mummy movies, and Game Night, as well as the fifth and final season of Hacks, a new season of Euphoria, and more episodes of Smiling Friends.

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