After 2 Years, The Sci-Fi Show Stephen King Calls “Scary Sh*t” Returns This Week

A new horror series has viewers hooked—including one of the masters of horror himself, Stephen King. Critics and audiences alike are heaping praise on the show, which stars Harold Perrineau (Lost) alongside Eion Bailey (Almost Famous) and Catalina Sandino Moreno (The Rip), calling it both horrifying and chilling. Critics have rated it 96% and audiences 80%, with its third season even receiving a 100% critics rating. And now it’s back for another round of terrifying twists.

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From centers around a small town where the residents find themselves unable to leave. Panic begins to grow as the reality of the situation sinks in, and those living in the town strive to survive as terrifying nocturnal creatures from the surrounding forest descend upon them. Boyd Stevens (Perrineau) appoints himself sheriff and de facto mayor, and a family new to town must work together with the other residents as they attempt to escape. It’s one of the more dark and twisty mysteries that’s graced television in recent years, with King singing From‘s praises, saying, “If you’re a horror fan and not watching From, you should get with it. Scary sh*t.”

From is a Unique and Fresh Take on Classic Sci-fi

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It’s captivated critics since the first episode, growing in both scale and terror as the mystery builds and the tension ratchets up. Each episode drops an additional piece of the puzzle into your lap with no real clue as to where it goes; it doesn’t spoon-feed the audience, trusting them, instead, to put the picture together as the series goes on. “Full-throttle pacing, incredibly high stakes, enigmatic horrors, and an immensely talented cast exploring the murky grey areas of morality make for one of the most thrilling horror series that shouldn’t be missed,” says critic Meagan Navarro.

While not quite as captivated by From as critics, casual viewers were also impressed with the series. One viewer says, “This show keeps you on the edge of your seat, keeps you guessing while also providing answers. Giving you just enough to have a few concrete theories. Along with several interchangeable ones.” The plot dragged a bit in the second season, but picked up exponentially in the third, answering some of the questions that frustrated viewers the most. And it appears that the fourth season, which debuts on April 19th on Epix, is shaping up to be the best yet, with even more terror awaiting Boyd and the rest of the town.

Are you looking forward to the newest season of From? Let us know your favorite moments from the series in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the Comicbook forum to see what other fans are saying.