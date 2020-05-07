The Twilight Zone Season 2 Gets First Photos

By Patrick Cavanaugh

Filmmaker Jordan Peele continues to prove himself as a seminal force in the world of genre storytelling, with the second season of his reboot of The Twilight Zone offering audiences a bizarre series of new stories for CBS All Access subscribers. With the coronavirus pandemic currently making people around the world feel like they're living in an episode of the series, a series of photos from the upcoming season hints at the new stories serving as a welcome distraction from the real world. Season Two doesn't yet have an official release date, though it is expected to premiere sometime later this summer.

According to CBS, the new season "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension."

Check out the photos below and stay tuned for updates on the second season of The Twilight Zone!

Host Jordan Peele

twilight zone season 2 jordan peele
(Photo: CBS)

Morena Baccarin in "Downtime"

twilight zone season 2 morena baccarin
(Photo: CBS)

Billy Porter in "The Who of You"

twilight zone season 2 billy porter
(Photo: CBS)

Christopher Meloni and Jenna Elfman in "A Human Face"

twilight zone season 2 christopher meloni jenna elfman
(Photo: CBS)

Damon Wayans Jr. in "A Small Town"

twilight zone season 2 damon wayans jr
(Photo: CBS)

Joel McHale in "8"

twilight zone season 2 joel mchale
(Photo: CBS)

Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury in "Try, Try"

twilight zone season 2 topher grace kylie bunbury
(Photo: CBS)

Jimmi Simpson in "Meet in the Middle"

twilight zone season 2 jimmi simpson
(Photo: CBS)

Thomas Lennon and Jurnee Smollet-Bell in "Ovation"

twilight zone season 2 jurnee smollett thomas lennon
(Photo: CBS)

Sophia Macy in "Among the Untrodden"

twilight zone season 2 sophia macy
(Photo: CBS)

Gretchen Mol in "You Might Also Like"

twilight zone season 2 gretchen mol
(Photo: CBS)

