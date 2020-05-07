The Twilight Zone Season 2 Gets First Photos

Filmmaker Jordan Peele continues to prove himself as a seminal force in the world of genre storytelling, with the second season of his reboot of The Twilight Zone offering audiences a bizarre series of new stories for CBS All Access subscribers. With the coronavirus pandemic currently making people around the world feel like they're living in an episode of the series, a series of photos from the upcoming season hints at the new stories serving as a welcome distraction from the real world. Season Two doesn't yet have an official release date, though it is expected to premiere sometime later this summer.

According to CBS, the new season "will use introspection and the exploration of self to usher viewers into a familiar dimension."

