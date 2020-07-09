Agents of SHIELD Fans Can't Get Enough of The Deke Squad

The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD was set in the 1980s and featured tons of epic throwbacks, including Deke (Jeff Ward) performing Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which was made famous by The Breakfast Club back in 1985. Deke's band, The Deke Squad, was revealed in a clip before the episode aired, and fans instantly fell in love with the group, who also happen to be agents-in-training. Between the new cast of characters (played by Matt & John Yuan, Tipper Newton, and Jolene Anderson) and the epic musical number, Deke and his crew were a hot topic on social media last night. Before checking out some of the best Deke-centric tweets, you can watch the musical number in the post below:

We've got your front row tickets to see The Deke Squad. Meet the band TONIGHT on a brand-new episode of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD"! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5ajMcSHunz — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 9, 2020

Between behind-the-scenes info from showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen and fun-loving reactions to Deke's performance, Agents of SHIELD Twitter was a blast last night. You can check out some of the tweets below...