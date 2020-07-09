Agents of SHIELD Fans Can't Get Enough of The Deke Squad
The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD was set in the 1980s and featured tons of epic throwbacks, including Deke (Jeff Ward) performing Simple Minds' "Don't You (Forget About Me)," which was made famous by The Breakfast Club back in 1985. Deke's band, The Deke Squad, was revealed in a clip before the episode aired, and fans instantly fell in love with the group, who also happen to be agents-in-training. Between the new cast of characters (played by Matt & John Yuan, Tipper Newton, and Jolene Anderson) and the epic musical number, Deke and his crew were a hot topic on social media last night. Before checking out some of the best Deke-centric tweets, you can watch the musical number in the post below:
We've got your front row tickets to see The Deke Squad.
Meet the band TONIGHT on a brand-new episode of "Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD"! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/5ajMcSHunz— Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 9, 2020
Between behind-the-scenes info from showrunner Maurissa Tancharoen and fun-loving reactions to Deke's performance, Agents of SHIELD Twitter was a blast last night. You can check out some of the tweets below...
JedMo Rights
And @jedwhedon produced the crap out of that song. So much fun recording with @jeffward1230. #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/T4nNtUpfgK— Maurissa Tancharoen (@MoTancharoen) July 9, 2020
Sign Me Up
RT if you would join Deke's team 😎 #AgentsofSHIELD https://t.co/umrLNXgrgD— Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 9, 2020
Can't Stop Watching
I am forever changed. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/wCu64vCaSV— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) July 9, 2020
We're All Shocked
sis can't believe deke formed a band 😭 pic.twitter.com/JjuRlIJZkJ— 𝐣𝐨𝐲 • tv-human love story (@melinduuuhmay) July 9, 2020
The Cosplay Has Begun
Are you ready to join the Deke Squad? Lincoln is! Check out all of their excellent adventures on tonight’s all new episode of @AgentsofSHIELD! pic.twitter.com/YvFkG5ZvEF— Alex (@frameworkfitz) July 8, 2020
Parallels
The energy they share #AgentsofSHIELD pic.twitter.com/3yAHUTfVsE— comic book queers 🏳️🌈🦸♂️🦹♂️🧚🏼♂️🧚🏼♂️ (@comicbookqueers) July 9, 2020
Listen Up, Jeff
if jeff doesn’t start a musical career after this then what is the point , i just wanna be vibing to the deke squad at reading jahsjshjs pic.twitter.com/reIkrmIIVh— 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐡 𝐛𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐦𝐚𝐧✰ (@leahcaestecker) July 9, 2020
BTS
I acknowledge the deke squad and YES, they actually deserve the rights and recognition pic.twitter.com/aUppDUGS9k— 𝘌𝘭𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘦 | 𝘸𝘳𝘯𝘨: 𝘢𝘰𝘴 𝘴𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘴 (@queeniejemma) July 9, 2020
Winner
BEST SCENE OF THE SHOW? I THINK SO. DEKE SQUAD. #AgentsofSHIELD— a m a n d a (@roastalie) July 9, 2020
"Ridiculous, Perfect"
RIPPLES, NOT WAVES DEKE!!!!
This ridiculous, perfect show 😂#AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/XqHrQWZxlb— Charlie Ashby (@CMWAshby) July 9, 2020
Deke Squad Nation Rise
I want all the songs by Deke Squad on Spotify RIGHT AFTER the episode tonight...— lara★ the adventures of mack and the d (@memesofaos) July 8, 2020
Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.
