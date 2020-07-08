Agents of SHIELD: New Clip Introduces The Deke Squad

✖

Agents of SHIELD is headed to the 1980s tonight and fans could not be more excited. "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and the D" is set to follow Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) after they get stranded in 1982. Recently, some photos were released showcasing some 1980s SHIELD agents who are being played by Matt & John Yuan, Tipper Newton, and Jolene Anderson. Now, a new clip introduces "The Deke Squad," who are not only new agents recruited by Deke, but members of his band.

“Ready to rock the 80s. Meet the Deke Squad tomorrow on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD,” @AgentsofSHIELD tweeted. The hilarious clip shows Deke introducing his team members to Mack, explaining, “This isn’t a cover band. The band is a cover.” You can check out the clip below:

Ready to rock the 80s. Meet the Deke Squad tomorrow on Marvel's #AgentsofSHIELD! pic.twitter.com/inXGjoNk0O — Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (@AgentsofSHIELD) July 7, 2020

Many fans replied to the clip, clearly excited: “The 80's!! That's my time!! Really excited about this episode,” @JudyEden1 wrote. “That last line about selling ‘coke’ and Mack's reaction got me. Oh, Deke! Can't wait,” @raspiras8 added. “Deke and Mack are the comedic duo we didn't know we needed,” @jess78503683 replied. Read the description for the episode below:

"After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up."

This season has also seen a lot of exciting Marvel throwbacks, including the return of Enver Gjokaj Agent Carter's Daniel Sousa. Many people were hoping Peggy Carter would turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time, but Hayley Atwell recently shut down any hope of that happening. Considering Peggy now believes Sousa is dead, we're not exactly surprised by this outcome. Recently, Chloe Bennet (Daisy Johnson) teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Are you excited about tonight's "totally excellent" episode? Tell us in the comments!

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.