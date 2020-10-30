Umbrella Academy Season 3 Filming Date Reportedly Revealed

✖

Though Netflix hasn't officially made an announcement about renewing their hit comic book TV series The Umbrella Academy for a third season, it sure seems like one is on the way! According to a new listing in the latest Production Weekly, (H/T What's On Netflix) the series will reportedly begin shooting its next batch of episodes in February of next year and will reportedly wrap up in August of 2021. Netflix has not officially confirmed these details, but given their previous predilections for cancelling shows and not announcing a show has been renewed until cameras are rolling it could be a while before they do.

Given the rumored window for the next season's production time it's unclear when the series will eventually return to Netflix with the completed episodes, meaning it's possible that it may not return until 2022. Speaking with ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview, series showrunner Steve Blackman told us how he intends to navigate now being in Game of Thrones territory as the TV series has caught up to and is about to surpass the narrative of the comic books. The good news is that Blackman says unlike the HBO show, he never intends to get ahead of the comics, so you'll never find out the story of the series from watching the show.

"First of all, I am very close with Gerard and Gabriel, so I pitch them the season before I do it, let them know what I'm doing," Blackman said. "They're very kind and they're pitching me where they're going in the next volumes, and you know, the two mediums are sort of crossing over now, sometimes they're looking at something I do and say, we should put that in the graphic novel, and they're saying, well, why don't you do this in the show. We accept they're sort of different things, but we love any times we can find these crossovers. But I have a good sense of where they're going, I have an idea of where I want to go, and we're sort of working together to get to that happy place. But I don't want to get ahead of them. I love what they do. So hopefully if it times out, it never will."

Game of Thrones fans will note that they've heard that song before with regard to George R.R. Martin's writing speed. The good news for comic creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá is that they have plenty of time to get the next volume out and are already working on it. Way previously confirmed that the fourth volume of the comic will be subtitled "Sparrow Academy," but hasn't offered an update on its release just yet.