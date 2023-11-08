Netflix's Ultraman Rising Teaser Image Released

Ultraman is coming back to Netflix with a new CG animated movie, and Netflix has shared a new look at Ultraman Rising with a new teaser image! Tsuburaya Productions brought their Tokusatsu hero back in a huge new way in the last few years with several new projects bringing Ultraman back into the mainstream across many new franchises, and one of them is a brand new CG animated movie showing off a new take on the classic hero. Teaming up with Industrial Light and Magic, the new Ultraman Rising film has been in the works since it was first announced back in 2021.

Ultraman Rising has been in the works ever since then, but we've been getting very few looks at what to expect from the new movie. Netflix has released a new look at Ultraman Rising now in the works as part of the celebration for Geeked Week 2023, and now fans are hoping that there could be more on the way as the week continues to show off all of the big projects that they currently have in production. You can check out the newest look at Ultraman Rising below.

A new hero is rising! Enjoy a sneak peek at the animated film ULTRAMAN: RISING before his big reveal in #GeekedWeek tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/uJU9U7t11k — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 8, 2023

What to Know About Ultraman Rising

The CG animated Ultraman Rising movie currently doesn't have a concrete release window or date from the time of this writing, so now's the time to get hyped for what's to come! Directed by Shannon Tindle, co-directed by John Aoshima, written by Tindle and Marc Haimes for Tsuburaya Productions and Industrial Light and Magic, Netflix teases what to expect from this new take on the iconic Tokusatsu hero, Ultraman Rising, as such:

"Baseball superstar Ken Sato returns to his home country of Japan to pick up the mantle of Earth-defending superhero Ultraman, but quickly finds more than he bargained for when he's forced to raise the offspring of his greatest foe, a newborn Kaiju. Struggling to balance the roles of teammate and new father, Ken must confront his own ego, his estranged father, and the conniving Kaiju Defense Force to rise up and discover what it truly means to be Ultraman."

What do you think of this newest look at Ultraman Rising? What are you hoping to see from the new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!