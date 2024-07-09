The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Trailer Released by Netflix

Nick Offerman joins the fight to save the timeline in the trailer for The Umbrella Academy‘s final season. We’ve nearly hit the end of the road for the popular Netflix series which looks to wrap up its run in August. While the Hargreeves siblings are back to finish the job they started, they’re also joined by newcomer Nick Offerman, who offers some voiceover work in The Umbrella Academy trailer. While previous seasons have consisted of 10 episodes, Season 4 will only have six. Though the content may be less, fans of the Dark Horse Comics series by Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá will be happy to hear that the finale expands on the comics, so there will be new content for new and old fans alike.

“(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward,” TV series creator Steve Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. “But we’ve also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he’s going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it’s just so weird I don’t know how we we do the tv version of it, but we’re close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he’s going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel’s influence in the show.”

What is The Umbrella Academy’s final season about?

The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they’re living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they’ve all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right.