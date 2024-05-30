Umbrella Academy Season 4 Teaser Trailer Released by Netflix

The end is almost here for the Hargreeves siblings. Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, based on the Dark Horse Comics series from Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá, is concluding later this year with its fourth and final season. Fans are excited to see how the beloved series will come to a close, and Wednesday morning offered the first glimpse of what those final episodes will look like.

Netflix has officially released the first teaser trailer for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, which you can check out below. Netflix first announced the arrival of the trailer on Tuesday.

In addition to being the final season of The Umbrella Academy, this new installment will also be the show's shortest yet. The previous three Umbrella Academy seasons consisted of 10 episodes each. This fourth and final season will instead contain just six total episodes. This season has also extended beyond the story that was originally written in the comics, so the material will be new to longtime fans.

"(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward," TV series creator Steve Blackman previously told ComicBook.com. "But we've also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he's going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it's just so weird I don't know how we we do the tv version of it, but we're close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he's going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel's influence in the show."

You can check out Netflix's synopsis for the final season of The Umbrella Academy below!

"The Hargreeves siblings have scattered after the climactic showdown at the Hotel Oblivion led to a complete reset of their timeline. Stripped of their powers, each is left to fend for themselves and find a new normal – with wildly varying degrees of success. Yet the trappings of their uncanny new world prove too hard to ignore for very long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and into the public eye, overseeing a powerful and nefarious business empire. A mysterious association known as The Keepers holds clandestine meetings believing the reality they're living in is a lie and a great reckoning is coming. As these strange new forces conspire around them, the Umbrella Academy must come together one last time – and risk upsetting the shaky peace they've all endured so much to secure – to finally set things right."