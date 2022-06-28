The Umbrella Academy Showrunner Reveals Season 4 Plans Would End the Series

The Umbrella Academy's third season has been out for just under a week but many fans are already clamoring for more. There was a near two-year wait for the latest batch of episodes but the potential for the next chapter could come with a surprising twist, the ending of the story. Speaking in a new interview, series creator and showrunner Steve Blackman addressed the potential for Umbrella Academy season four, revealing that he knows what the story will be, he's talked to Netflix about it, and he thinks it could very well be the last season for the team.

"I think inevitably if we got a Season 4, it's going towards an endgame," Blackman told TheWrap. "I think at a certain point, I'm not sure where we'd go after Season 4. We have to be careful. My plan for next year is not to continually tread on the same ground we have before. It's a challenge to come up with a new way to subvert this storyline, and I think we have an idea how to do that. But I think if we got to Season 4, it would be a great ending for the run of the show. I'm not saying I couldn't do more, but you know, I think that would be very satisfying for the audience, four seasons."

Blackman revealed that since the beginning he's had an idea of what four seasons of the series would look like, but also noted that if there's a desire for more beyond that he could take the series further. He added, "I have no idea where I'm gonna go after Season 4 if we're so lucky to have more of that. So I have four seasons of story in my head. I know where I want to go. I know where I want to end, and if we're lucky enough, I hope the fans will get to see it. I don't know if we'll be at the end of the run or not. But either way, I have a plan."

Previously speaking with ComicBook.com about the series, Blackman revealed that since the beginning he's been in communication with comic creators Gerard Way & Gabriel Bá, revealing that they shared their own plans for the comic book source material with him early on. Blackman's TV adaptation has already strayed from the comics in many ways, perhaps meaning that the ending of the show won't necessarily be the same ending as the comics.

"(Gerard) has a good sort of idea what he wants going forward," Blackman told us. "But we've also got to the place where we see the tv show and the graphic novel as being somewhat symbiotic, but on their own path. My goal is not to take the show away from where he's going with the graphic novel, but not everything translates because of money. Sometimes it's just so weird I don't know how we we do the tv version of it, but we're close enough that you know, I have a good sense of where he's going and I love to sort of use as a springboard or the inspiration for ours. So we never want to be on our own path without Gerard and Gabriel's influence in the show."

All three seasons of The Umbrella Academy are now streaming on Netflix. Do you think the series should end with season four or should they keep going?