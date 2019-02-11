Netflix’s ‘The Umbrella Academy’ Debuts New TV Spot During Grammy Awards

During tonight’s broadcast of the 61st Grammy Awards, Netflix dropped a new trailer for its latest comic adaptation in The Umbrella Academy. Along with announcing the show would feature musical covers by Mary J. Blige and Gerard Way, dives right in giving fans an extended look at the Hargreeves family.

The inclusion of musical numbers from those two aren’t surprising — Blige appears in the series as the ruthless assassin Cha-Cha while Way created the original comic series with Gabriel Ba for Dark Horse Comics in 2007.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last month, Way revealed he helped lay out the series with showrunner Steve Blackman, even using content from the Umbrella Academy comics that have yet to be released.

“What I did for Steve Blackman (the showrunner) and the writers in that first writers’ room was to create an eighteen-page document that laid everything out,” Way tells Collider. “Even of the graphic novels that haven’t come out yet. Which should equal eight when we’re all done. So I gave them the blueprint for what happens because you do want to seed certain things in there for future series and the hope is that it’s a success so that you do a lot more of these. They’re very curious what Gabriel [Ba] and I are doing next. We always send them the new comics. They really want to know what’s happening.”

The synopsis for The Umbrella Academy can be found below.

“On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeves’ passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

The first season of The Umbrella Academy hits Netflix on February 15th.