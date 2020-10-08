Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Trailer Released

Just in time for Halloween, Netflix has released a trailer for the upcoming episodes of their reboot of Unsolved Mysteries, which will tackle six all-new unexplained cases. Between programs like Making a Murderer and The Keepers, Netflix has become a go-to destination for true-crime stories about unresolved investigations, with this new series reviving the concept of the original series, which delivered audiences weekly cases of the unexplained and asked viewers for advice or clues that could lead towards these mysteries being solved. Following the debut of the first six episodes this past July, hundreds of tips came in about the bizarre circumstances of the cases in this reboot. The new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries will be landing on Netflix on October 19th.

In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Five of the first six episodes of this reboot focused on murder or missing persons, while only one episode focused on witnesses claiming to have seen a UFO. One major difference between this reboot and the original series is that this new take on the concept focuses more on real-world crimes instead of supernatural occurrences.

"I don't think we'll revisit any of the original cases because those are still streaming on various platforms," producer Terry Dunn Meurer revealed to Entertainment Weekly earlier this year. "If we move ahead with another production, I think the old cases stand alone. Tips are still coming in all the time because people are still watching those episodes. Cases are still getting solved often. Our plan is, with so many new mysteries to tell, to move ahead and produce new stories."

Another major difference with this reboot is that there is no host of the program, while the original series was largely hosted by Robert Stack, who passed away in 2003.

"Everybody talks about how they hear that music from the original episodes and it sends a chill up their spine," the producer admitted. "And then we had to make a tough decision: Should we have a host? We decided it would be impossible to fill Bob's shoes."

Check out the new episodes of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix on October 19th.

