Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 Announced

✖

Netflix knocked it out of the park with their revival of Unsolved Mysteries, which just like the original compelled viewers and drew answers and tips from those who watched to help move some of these mysterious cases forward. Now the streaming service has announced new episodes are on the way, revealed Volume 2 of season 1 will feature six new episodes from Cosgrove/Meurer Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment, and those new episodes will hit Netflix on October 19th. The announcement was first teased with a mysterious image on social media, which hid the release date within the image, though fans were quick to discover it.

You can find the official description of Season 1 Volume 2's new episodes below.

"In six new episodes, Unsolved Mysteries profiles more unexplained disappearances, tragic events, and bizarre occurrences. Perhaps one viewer holds the key to solving these cases. Detectives, journalists, and family members offer intriguing theories in this gripping series, from the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things."

(Photo: Netflix)

Before the initial run of new episodes, creators John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer released a statement about what inspired the original series, their mission when creating it, and their hopes for the new series, which you can read an excerpt from that full statement below.

"UNSOLVED MYSTERIES evolved from three specials Cosgrove/Meurer Productions [CMP] produced for NBC in 1985 called ​Missing: Have You Seen This Person?​ When seven of those missing persons cases were solved as the result of viewer tips, we began wondering whether we could solve additional types of cases. We listed every category of mystery we could think of: murders, missing persons, wanted fugitives, UFOs and other paranormal stories, treasures, lost loves, robberies, home invasions, even unexplained creatures. That combination of stories became UNSOLVED MYSTERIES.

We’ve seen how unanswered questions can haunt families and detectives for decades. People reach out to us because they appreciate the life-changing power of our show, and trust that we will present each case’s facts in an honest, balanced way. Thus far, UNSOLVED MYSTERIES has helped solve over 260 cases. Just this spring, our thorough research and record-keeping aided in solving a 30-year old case. It's gratifying to know we’ve had an impact on people’s lives.

When an episode concludes, anyone with relevant information is directed to unsolved.com and, if applicable, a law enforcement agency. We’ve staffed up to ensure that leads are quickly passed to the appropriate parties. We know our loyal audience will miss host Robert Stack (1919 –2003) as much as we do, but we hope mystery lovers old and new will embrace this next chapter, knowing that no one could fill Bob’s shoes."

Unsolved Mysteries Season 1 Volume 2 hits Netflix on October 19th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.