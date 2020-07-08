Netflix’s Unsolved Mysteries Fans Are Trying to Help Crack Old Cases

✖

Fans of Unsolved Mysteries on Netflix are trying to help crack old cases because of the show’s popularity. Terry Dunn Maurer was excited to bring back the evening staple on the streaming service but probably didn’t realize that an army of cyber sleuths was in waiting. She told TMZ that the show has already received 1,500 tips about the cases featured on the show with only six episodes available. There were 50 of those responses that held enough water to be forwarded to investigators. There is a $100 thousand reward for Alonzo Brooks’ disappearance and death. All of the fans watching are trying their best to help the family gain some closure after all these years. As a particularly heinous hate crime, the fervor is understandable, but the interest in the case has surged due to the Netflix program.

John Cosgrove and Maurer created Unsolved Mysteries. Previously, they released a statement about the series' legacy, and what the return would bring.

There are so many unanswered questions in the disappearance and death of Alonzo Brooks. You might be the key to solving this mystery. Help the FBI close the case and a $100K reward could be yours. "No Ride Home" is now streaming on Netflix. #unsolvedmysteries #fbi pic.twitter.com/tWJZVo5ZdX — Unsolved Mysteries (@Unsolved) July 4, 2020

"UNSOLVED MYSTERIES evolved from three specials Cosgrove/Meurer Productions [CMP] produced for NBC in 1985 called Missing: Have You Seen This Person? When seven of those missing persons cases were solved as the result of viewer tips, we began wondering whether we could solve additional types of cases. We listed every category of mystery we could think of: murders, missing persons, wanted fugitives, UFOs and other paranormal stories, treasures, lost loves, robberies, home invasions, even unexplained creatures. That combination of stories became UNSOLVED MYSTERIES.”

They continued, “The cross-generational fan base for UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is amazing. We’ll hear from viewers — now in their 20s and 30s — who say, “I used to sneak episodes behind my parents’ backs when I was young.” Everyone seems to have a favorite segment that totally freaked them out. We’ve learned that audiences like to be scared, and real stories scare people.”

Check out the full synopsis for Netflix's Unsolved Mysteries below:

"The iconic series UNSOLVED MYSTERIES is back! Fusing signature elements from the original series with contemporary immersive, character-driven storytelling, the 12 new episodes are rooted in the experiences of ordinary people who have lived the unthinkable — from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a bizarre paranormal encounter. Alongside detectives and journalists, family members offer clues, present theories, and identify suspects, hoping one viewer holds the key to solving the mystery. From the creators of the original docuseries, Cosgrove/Meurer Productions, and 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things. "

