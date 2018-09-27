Kristen Bell Warns That New ‘Veronica Mars’ Will Be Darker and Different

The original Veronica Mars may have regularly explored serious crimes like murders and government corruption, though the series was geared towards younger viewers, which led to a lighter tone for the series. Star Kristen Bell claims that the upcoming revival series coming to Hulu will offer fans what they know and love about the character, though warns that the tone of the new episodes will be darker.

“It’s going to be a much darker world. It’s going to be a bigger world,” Bell shared with SiriusXM. “It’s definitely not going to be what we did on UPN or The CW, so I want to brace fans for that. That it’s going to be darker and bigger and more cinematic and definitely a little bit different.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the tone of the series might take the audiences into different realms than they were expecting, Bell also reminded that her character remains the beacon of light that fans have come to know and love, which makes taking on such a powerful character feel so much more relevant in our current cultural climate.

“Particularly now, I feel like you wanna see a girl who’s fighting for good,” Bell noted. “You wanna see a superhero without a cape who has nothing at her fingertips but her wit and her intellect and you want to see her better the world around her. I think people want to see a hero again. We had years of loving antiheroes and I think the world is too scary now. We loved Walter White when everything felt safer. It would scare me to watch a show about an antihero now. I want to see the good guys winning.”

The original series debuted in 2004 and focused on the teen-aged Veronica helping out her father’s private investigation company to solve cases while also lending her intuition to classmates in need. The series ended after three seasons.

Despite ending without giving audiences an organic conclusion, Bell detailed how big of an impact the series still has on viewers.

“I love that Veronica Mars is a superhero without a cape. I love that people have looked to her in times that they were down in their life and felt like she was fighting for them,” Bell confessed. “It was a resonant show for people. Kids still come up to me and they’re like, ‘I got through high school watching that show and just pretending that Veronica was there.’ When you are part of a show that doesn’t just entertain people but actually touches people and they think about that character being their friend, then you know you’ve struck a chord and maybe you should do it again.”

In 2013, a Kickstarter was launched to raise money for a feature film to be made featuring a majority of the cast and crew returning. The film easily earned its intended financial goal and debuted in 2014.

The new series will consist of eight episodes and will debut sometime next year on Hulu.

Stay tuned for details about the new series of Veronica Mars.

Do Bell’s remarks about the new season have you excited for the series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T YouTube, SiriusXM]