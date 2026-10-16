Eagle-Eyed Marvel Fans May Have Spotted Another MCU Hero in VisionQuest (& It Makes So Much Sense)

Thus far, although VisionQuest includes a number of major MCU names (like Vision and Ultron, for example), the show has felt fairly self-contained, at least in terms of . Outside of the AIs, in fact, the first two episodes of the series centered almost entirely on Vision and Tommy, the latter of whom has only been seen and relevant in this trilogy, beginning with WandaVision, continuing with Agatha All Along, and ending with VisionQuest. Now, yet another MCU character who has really only been connected to these three shows thus far may also have had a VisionQuest appearances, and it would make so much sense if it was true.

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Namely, eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve just spotted the other Maximoff twin, Billy, in the background of certain scenes with Tommy. It’s difficult to make out this person’s face, although the dark curly hair and even the stature of this character does seem to be a match for Joe Locke. Equally convincing is the fact that, the last time audiences saw Billy, he was leaving with Agatha on a mission to go find his brother. It would therefore make complete sense for this to be Billy watching Tommy from a distance, and it honestly feels more likely than not to be true because it currently seems all but guaranteed that Billy will play some sort of role in VisionQuest, especially considering that this is meant to conclude this arc of shows.

Billy Already Appeared In VISIONQUEST?



MCU fans are speculating that the mysterious guy in the brown jacket and neck scarf seen near Tommy could actually be Billy in disguise.



His body build, appearance, and overall look seem surprisingly similar to Billy and he appears twice… pic.twitter.com/zcfzpJ8S2D — Samuel omuru (@omurusamuel22) October 16, 2026

Billy Will Almost Certainly Be in VisionQuest

Although Joe Locke is not confirmed to be appearing in VisionQuest, it really does feel inevitable. In fact, initially, it seemed like the titular quest of the show was going to be Vision searching for Tommy, but the two-episode premiere confirmed that they already met one another and are now together. With that plot point coming about so early on, it makes it all the more likely that yet another reunion is coming, perhaps later in the show. It would also be more than a little odd for Agatha All Along to end with Billy searching for Tommy and then have the trilogy of shows conclude without Billy ever finding him. Additionally, Billy keeping his distance in these scenes, if that really is him, would be logical because Tommy was already struggling so much with a sense of identity; Billy undoubtedly wouldn’t want to approach him out of nowhere.

Of course, there is already plenty of speculation that Billy is playing a different role in VisionQuest, as some believe that he is the mysterious new character called the Client. So far, we’ve only heard the Client’s voice with what seems to be some sort of distortion, but we know that the Client has hired Paladin to find Vision and that this character wants him alive. It’s possible, based on this, that the Client is indeed Billy, although it’s likely we won’t get an answer on that for at least a few more episodes. Either way, it’s seeming increasingly likely that Locke’s appearance in VisionQuest is imminent.

Do you think this was Billy Maximoff in the scenes with Tommy, and do you think Billy will play some sort of role in VisionQuest? Share your thoughts in the comments below.