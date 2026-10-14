VisionQuest Just Teased a New Mystery Character, & Fans Have Guesses

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for VisionQuest episodes 1 and 2.

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After months of fans eagerly waiting to see where the final installment in goes, the first two episodes of VisionQuest have officially arrived on Disney+, and they’ve already included some shocking revelations. Among the reveals is the fact that someone is hunting Vision and has hired Paladin to find Vision and bring him in (alive, notably). Thus far, that person has been referred to solely as “the Client,” and they’ve not been shown on screen. Audiences have heard this character speak, but it’s very clear that some sort of voice altering technology is being used to disguise the person’s true voice.

Obviously, very little has been shared with viewers at this point, at least in terms of concrete clues about who this so-called client could be. They are clearly interested in Vision, and it’s significant that this interest also requires that Vision come to this client alive. The Client also appears to have access to some high end tech or major powers, as Paladin and his team have now experienced multiple glitches and tech issues. That’s not very much to go off of, of course, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about who this character could be, and unsurprisingly, some viewers are convinced that the Client is actually Wanda.

Could the Client Be Wanda Maximoff?

It makes sense that some viewers are suspecting or even hoping that the Client will be confirmed to be Wanda. For one, that would mean that she had survived the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is what innumerable MCU fans want to see. It would also fit with the Client’s interest in finding Vision but taking him in alive, as that is no doubt what Wanda would want. There is one major flaw with this logic, though, and that’s Tommy. If the Client was Wanda, then she wouldn’t just know that Vision was alive; she would know that her sons live, even now. Based on everything that was shown in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, there would be nothing that could get in the way of Wanda seeing her sons again.

Even with the Client almost certainly being someone else, though, there are some exciting possibilities for this mystery character. For one, this could be an Avenger, as they were mentioned several times throughout these two episodes, with Bruce Banner and Clint Barton both being name-dropped in the first episode (but the former is currently being held by Doctor Doom, depending on the timeline). This could also, unfortunately, be S.W.O.R.D. trying to get Vision back, as they were the ones who created the White Vision. Alternatively, the MCU could take audiences completely by surprise and reveal that a brand-new character is the true Client. For now, though, it does seem like this character isn’t very likely to be Wanda—although that doesn’t mean all hope is lost for her potential future return.

Who do you think the Client is? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.