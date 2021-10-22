Walker Casts Mason Thames as Young Cordell Walker (Exclusive)

ComicBook has learned that The Black Phone and For All Mankind actor Mason Thames has been cast as a younger version of Cordell Walker, who will appear in flashbacks during the second season of The CW’s Walker. The series, an update of the long-running series Walker, Texas Ranger, stars Jared Padalecki in the title role, the older version of Thames’s character. After the dramatic conclusion to the first season, Season 2 will follow the Walker family and their friends as they recover from their struggles of Season 1 and confront the demons of their past coming home to roost… all while being watched by an unknown voyeur.

Here’s how The CW describes the younger version of Cordell: “Growing up on a ranch in Texas has rubbed off on Cordell, but so has coming of age in Austin. Young Cordell Walker is a curious troublemaker and romantic who has the making of a maverick lawman.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Thames was born in Phoenix, AZ, in 2007. His parents relocated to Texas when he was 2, but currently resides in Los Angeles, CA. As a child, he studied ballet, and was selected to perform with a professional international ballet company where he toured with the company for four years as the youngest cast member. At age 11, Mason’s focus shifted into acting, and he had early success in commercials and voiceover work.

In 2019, the young actor booked a recurring role on the AppleTV+ original series For All Mankind as Danny Stevens. In 2020, Mason booked the role of Robbie Knievel in the limited series Evel, starring Milo Ventimiglia, but due to COVID 19, production was put on hold.

Mason recently wrapped the starring role in the Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Production feature film The Black Phone, in the role of Finney. The film, also staring Ethan Hawke and Jeremy Davies, is set for a January 28, 2022 worldwide theatrical release. He is also involved with St. Jude through the St. Jude and Brooks Brothers partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in the fight against childhood cancer.

The series stars Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, Lindsey Morgan as Micki, Keegan Allen as Liam, Mitch Pileggi as Bohnam, Molly Hagan as Abeline, Violet Brinson as Stella, Kale Culley as August, Coby Bell as Captain Larry James, Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett, and Odette Annable as Geri. This is Padalecki’s first major role since the end of Supernatural. His former onscreen brother Jensen Ackles has taken roles in The Boys and Rust, and is set to launch a Supernatural prequel spinoff featuring younger versions of the Winchester family.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke, and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore of Rideback and Jared Padalecki as well as Steve Robin and Seamus Kevin Fahey. Walker is from CBS Studios in association with Rideback.