Walker: Genevieve Padalecki to Play Jared Padalecki's Wife on The CW Reboot

The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot is about to become a family affair. According to a new report from The Wrap, Genevieve Padalecki has been cast in the upcoming series Walker as the wife of Cordell Walker, played by her real-life husband Jared Padalecki. Genevieve will play Walker's late wife, Emily, in flashbacks throughout the series. Genevieve's credits also include Wildfire, Flashforward, and Hated. The Padaleckis previously met on the set of Supernatural, where Jared stars as Sam Winchester, and Genevieve portrayed Ruby beginning in Season 4.

Walker will star Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home. He’ll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Me, Myself, and I's Kale Culley) and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Sharp Objects' Violet Brinson) and navigate clashes with his family - an ADA brother (Pretty Little Liars' Keegan Allen) who stepped in during Walker’s absence, his perceptive mother (Herman's Head's Molly Hagen) and his traditional rancher father (The X-Files' Mitch Pileggi). Walker’s former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (The Game's Coby Bell). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history) played by The 100's Lindsey Morgan, while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

Walker is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin and Lindsay Liberatore, and Jared Padalecki.

Walker will be just one of several freshmen series set to debut on The CW next year, including new Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois, a reboot of Kung Fu, and The Republic of Sarah. The series was announced to have a series order earlier this year, cementing Padalecki's next television role after a fifteen-year stint on Supernatural.

