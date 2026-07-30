Robert Kirkman Has Disgusting Answer for What Omni-Man Would Do With Superman After Defeating Him [EXCLUSIVE]

Playground arguments about which superhero would win in a fight have been fodder for young fans since the 1960s, evolving as they got older into shouting matches at the comic book store. As more and more superpowered characters with similar power sets continue to thrive in pop culture, though, it creates even more of those questions than ever as we all ponder: Who wins? It’s tough to say when the likes of Superman, Homelander from The Boys, and Omni-Man from Invincible are all flying around with displays of strength that exceed anything else in fiction.

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Unless you’re Invincible creator Robert Kirkman, who has maintained for years that Omni-Man would clearly beat Superman in a fight. His opinion on the matter is settled law, now, but at San Diego Comic-Con we asked Kirkman what the next step of a theoretical bout between the two characters would lead to. So, after Omni-Man defeated Superman, what would we do with the body? “Obviously eat it,” Kirkman replied. “Now there’s going to be some fan like, ‘He could never chew it, Superman’s body is so strong he can’t chew it, it would be impossible to eat.’ Whatever. Superman fans, I don’t care.”

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Despite the mainline Invincible comic book series being complete for eight years at this point, the series from Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley has found new life thanks to the animated series adaptation currently airing on Amazon Prime Video. Season 4 of the series wrapped up earlier this year, with Season 5 well in the works and Season 6 officially greenlit. For Kirkman, this level of certainty in the typically fickle Hollywood is a welcome one.

“I think that it is a great show of confidence and I couldn’t be more appreciative of it,” Kirkman said. “I think that the team at Amazon has given us the latitude to push boundaries and do crazy stuff, and I couldn’t be more happy there. So, yeah, I’ll be a complete shill for Amazon. Please get Prime, get your packages fast.”

One of the most exciting updates for Invincible’s upcoming seasons is the arrival of The Boys’ favorite Jack Quaid, who will take on the role of Gravitator in Season 5. As Kirkman told us, Quaid was simply someone they were a fan of and wanted on the show, which is how most of the casting for Invincible goes.

“He’s somebody that we went after because I love his Hughie. And he’s been great in so many different things; he’s a great actor, he was perfect for the part,” Kirkman said. “Pretty much nobody auditions for Invincible. It’s just like, ‘Hey, interested in doing this?’ And then they say, ‘Yes,’ and then we’re off to the races, and you just know that they’re going to be perfect for the part.”

The first four seasons of Invincible are now streaming on Prime Video, with Seasons 5 and 6 officially on the way.