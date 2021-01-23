WandaVision Episode 3 Title Officially Revealed

✖

Two weeks and three episodes later, WandaVision is already a third over. Unlike the first two episodes of the series, WandaVision episode three premiered with a title and synopsis, giving fans a tease of the series of what's to come before they managed to press play. Keeping in line with the "television" of it all, Episode Three was aptly titled "Now in Color," teasing the fact the series moved from the black-and-white sitcoms of the 1960s to The Brady Bunch-inspired sitcoms of the 1970s.

Episodes One and Two initially appeared on Disney+ just as that but were subsequently renamed when Marvel Studios and the marketing team at Walt Disney Studios unveiled vintage-inspired posters for each episode. Now, Episode One is called "Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience," while Episode Two is named "Don't Touch That Dial." A bit cheeky with the TV references, no?

New signal incoming 📺 Tune into Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision. Two episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7yvQeHVYRD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2021

"I think there's a lot that we have not spoken about that are enormous influences on the show because it would give too much away," WandaVision creator and showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently said on THR's TV's Top 5 podcast. "So I think that all of the sort of the golden age of sitcom — I mean there kind of is no golden era of sitcom, it's just every wonderful, delicious era of sitcom — all of those pieces are very obvious and will become more obvious as more of the episodes drop. But there's a lot that I'm looking forward to discussing in the future because the influences would a little bit give up the game."

She added, "There are so many shows right now, there' so much incredible TV content, and artists who are pushing the boundaries of what TV can be, especially what a limited series can be. So I think, truthfully, those were the larger influences as we were breaking story."

The first three episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

