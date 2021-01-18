Retro WandaVision Posters Released by Marvel

✖

The first two episodes of WandaVision take things back to the classic sitcoms of decades past, using the likes of The Dick Van Dyke Show and I Dream of Jeannie as influences. Now, a few days after the series made its debut, Marvel Studios and Disney+ are utilizing old-school advertising styles to promote the new title. Monday morning saw the release of two brand new WandaVision posters, both of which are made to look like product ads of old.

Marvel Studios and Disney+ released the two new character posters on Monday, each featuring one half of the titular WandaVision couple, played by Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany. The posters are advertising WandaVision itself, as if it's a form of cable TV. Take a look at the new ads below!

New signal incoming 📺 Tune into Marvel Studios’ #WandaVision. Two episodes are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7yvQeHVYRD — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 18, 2021

One of the posters is hinting at the nature of the series itself, perhaps offering some insight into what is actually going on Westview. In the poster featuring Wanda, the tagline reads, "A signal so smooth... you'll think you're in a dream." As everyone knows from the first two episodes of WandaVision, something is off about the neighborhood where Wanda and Vision are living. Many have theorized that the dream-like state of the town is somehow created by Wanda's powers, and the line about dreams seems to take that idea even further.

There have been a couple of hints about the nature of Westview dropped in the first two episodes of WandaVision, but nothing remotely concrete has surfaced to this point.

In addition to Olsen and Bettany reprising their roles from the MCU films, WandaVision will feature a couple of other familiar Marvel faces throughout the series. Kat Dennings is returning as Darcy Lewis, who was last seen in Thor: The Dark World, while Randall Park is once again set to play Jimmy Woo, from Ant-Man and the Wasp. Teyonah Parris is taking on the role of an older Monica Rambeau, the daughter of Captain Marvel's good friend Maria Rambeau. Kathryn Hahn, Debra Jo Rupp, and Emma Caulfield Ford also appear in the series.

What do you think of these new retro posters for Marvel's WandaVision? Let us know in the comments! If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.