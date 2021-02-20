How WandaVision's Latest Episode Sets Up Her Scarlet Witch Codename

✖

Unlike most of the Marvel comics characters that have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff has not once been referred to by her superhero name of "Scarlet Witch." Seemingly every other character has gotten the label in the films that they appear, but the closest Wanda has come was in Avengers: Age of Ultron when Tony Stark referred to her as a "little witch." Her own TV series WandaVision made a note that she doesn't have codename in its fifth episode, deliberately making a point to say she had no "funny nickname." This moment coupled with the events of episode 7 though, her name cannot be far away.

Spoiler warning for all of WandaVision up to this point ahead! This week's episode of the series brings the full reveal that, yes, Kathryn Hahn's nosey neighbor Agnes was actually "Agatha Harkness," another magical character, all along. Not only that but she's been puling the strings and making things go bad. The most interesting thing about this reveal is that we get to see Agatha's powers in action, and they look remarkably similar to Wanda's, albeit purple instead of red. This, coupled with leaked set photos from December 2019, seem to clearly imply that we're about to get some "witch" namedrops.

Agatha also purposefully notes that she's another "magical girl," which goes along with the fact that Wanda herself is becoming more comfortable with referring to her abilities as magic. This will no doubt lead to a moment in the final episodes where Wanda comes to some kind of reckoning about her place in the larger MCU and her ability to channel and use magic, and no doubt a new branding of herself as the "Scarlet Witch."

Don't believe us? Kevin Feige already confirmed it over a year ago!

“Having the opportunity to tell more of their story, to see more of what Wanda can do, more of what makes Vision Vision, and — most importantly — reveal a name that I’m not even sure we’ve said in the MCU yet, but we absolutely make a big deal of in the show, which is that Wanda is, in fact, the Scarlet Witch,” Kevin Feige said at CCXP 2019. “What does that mean, that she is the Scarlet Witch? And that’s what we play into in this show, in ways that are entirely fun, entirely funny, somewhat scary, and will have repercussions for the entire future Phase 4 of the MCU.”

Two episodes remain, be prepared to bow down to your new witch overlord.

WandaVision's first seven episodes are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes dropping on Friday mornings at 3 AM EST / 12 AM PT. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.