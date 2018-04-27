WandaVision Showrunner Reveals Surprising Avengers: Infinity War Scene That Inspired Disney+ Series

✖

Based on trailers and promotional materials for the upcoming WandaVision, the Disney+ series looks like it could be one of the weirdest and wildest entries into the Marvel Cinematic Universe yet, but showrunner Jac Schaeffer recently detailed how the concept of the show was actually inspired by one of the more mundane moments in Avengers: Infinity War. With the upcoming series seemingly exploring the domesticity shared between Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda and Paul Bettany's Vision, Schaeffer explained how the sequence right before Captain America's "Secret Avengers" enlisted their help as audiences saw the pair merely strolling through Scotland served as a key motivator for the upcoming series.

"I really liked the more mundane moments or the small character moments [in the MCU]," Schaeffer explained to SFX Magazine. "In Infinity War, [Wanda and Vision] have this moment in Scotland where they put their life as superheroes on pause, and I think that is very relatable to people. It’s the idea of ‘let’s hide away from the world and just be, and see if this works.’ And when I pitched Black Widow, I had a lot of ‘what’s her real-life like in the real world?’ She’s a superhero and a crazy assassin, but what’s underneath that? That is one of the really delicious and exciting things about WandaVision. We get to see the two of them in several very domestic environments. And we took those moments from the MCU that really shine, and I felt grateful and excited to drop into that space with them for longer."

Despite Schaeffer being more interested in the banal moments of the MCU, Wanda's mystical powers have ensured that the upcoming adventure will be immensely ambitious.

Marvel Studios’ WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Olsen) and Vision (Bettany) — two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives — begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Earlier this year, Bettany hinted at just how wild the upcoming series is.

"I am such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and the concept of this show," the actor revealed to IMDb. "It's beautifully written ... and it is f-cking bonkers. I mean, it's so out there and nuts, the choices that they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer ... they'll get much more of an insight, very, very, soon as to what it may look and feel like."

Check out the premiere of WandaVision on Disney+ on January 15, 2021.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below!