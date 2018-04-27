WandaVision: How Is Vision Alive?

✖

At long last, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has returned to the screen with the debut of WandaVision, the first TV series from Marvel Studios. Scarlet Witch and Vision take center stage in the series, which may surprise some Marvel fans, given that the latter has been dead in the MCU for quite a while. Vision was killed when Thanos took the Soul Stone from his head at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, and audiences everywhere watched him perish on-screen just before the infamous Snap. How, then, is Vision alive for the new TV series?

The first two episodes of WandaVision are now available for fans to check out on Disney+, but you're going to need to be patient with the series when it comes to revealing its biggest mysteries, including that of Vision's apparent resurrection. The show has yet to hint at how Vision could still be alive.

While there isn't anything concrete on the show just yet, there are plenty of theories that make sense. The show could take place before Infinity War, but that's a bit less likely than some of the other leading theories. Based on the House of M comics and what we know about Wanda's powers in the MCU, it's likely that this is some alternate version of reality. It's clear something crazy is going on in Westview, and it wouldn't be a surprise to learn that it's all some kind of simulation, or an illusion created by Wanda after losing the love of her life.

Vision's time in the MCU is probably done after this series, but Paul Bettany has indicated that the mystery of his reappearance will be addressed before the show comes to a close.

"Oh, well I know what happened to Vision's body and you're all very soon gonna know what happened to Vision's body," Bettany told ComicBook.com. This sparks a number of theories and bits of speculation, in itself."

Even the way Bettany specifically says "Vision's body" will make you second guess everything about his existence on the show.

The first two episodes of WandaVision may not have given us any answers, but they will be coming at some point. We've just got to wait a little longer.

What do you think is the reason for Vision's return? Let us know your best theory in the comments!

New episodes of WandaVision are released on Disney+ every Friday morning.