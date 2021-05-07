WandaVision Nearly Included a Reference to Black Widow's Death

✖

WandaVision Episode 8 began tying up as many loose ends as possible as it clipped along, answering a solid chunk of questions the show's first seven episodes raised. We found out why Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) formed "The Hex" in the first place, and we learned the truth behind Vision's (Paul Bettany) true whereabouts between Avengers: Infinity War and the beginning of WandaVision. That much was revealed in heartbreaking fashion as Wanda tracks his corpse down to SWORD HQ. There, she finds out they've been dismantling the android piece by piece.

Now, storyboard panels from the moment have surfaced online and at one point, Wanda was going to reference both Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) at this devastating moment. Though most of the storyboard artwork proved accurate, the Iron Man and Black Widow mentions were eventually scrapped from the show's final cut.

Instead, WandaVision has snuck Stark references in through the use of weaponry from Stark Industries, like the bomb that destroyed the Maximoff residence in Sokovia.

"I've only been working for 10 years, but there is this feeling where you start to get comfortable," Olsen previously told ELLE magazine of her role on the series. "WandaVision was the furthest thing from comfortable for me. It felt intimidating. The character is a completely different thing."

She added, "We still live up to what Marvel does. We just tell the story in a completely different way. It’s a very emotional, female story and it's a story they haven't told yet for either of our characters."

The first eight episodes of WandaVision are now streaming on Disney+.

