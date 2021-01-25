Elizabeth Olsen Calls WandaVision Intimidating: "It's a Story They Haven't Yet Told"

✖

Three episodes into the new Disney+ series WandaVision, it doesn't take much for Marvel fans to realize that something isn't right when it comes to Scarlet Witch and Vision. The first series from Marvel Studios and the first major follow-up to Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home in over a year, the idyllic sitcom employs an underlying sense of dread, bubbling just beneath the surface and waiting to explode with ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And while we still don't know what exactly is behind the strange bubble surrounding the town of Westview, series star Elizabeth Olsen knows its about to burst.

Olsen recently spoke with ELLE about her role in the MCU and WandaVision. During the profile, she expressed gratitude to sink her teeth into this kind of superhero role so many years after her debut.

"I've only been working for 10 years, but there is this feeling where you start to get comfortable," said Olsen. "WandaVision was the furthest thing from comfortable for me. It felt intimidating. The character is a completely different thing."

Fans who have watched these first three episodes can probably attest, WandaVision is not like anything else in the MCU. Not only is it the first serialized show from Marvel Studios, but it's a mind-bending trip through the heydays of sitcoms. But fans should expect a very sudden shift toward the Marvel mayhem they've come to know and love.

"We still live up to what Marvel does," Olsen added. "We just tell the story in a completely different way. It’s a very emotional, female story and it's a story they haven't told yet for either of our characters."

The actress also added the opportunity Marvel is getting in branching out in these series. With WandaVision, exploring the sitcom genre afforded some liberties to mix in humor with an overwhelming sense of dread, as experienced by the series leads throughout the show.

"The show is like a blank slate for them," Olsen said. "Wanda and Vision's journey to this point is a story of pure, innocent love and deep connection with another person,” she explains. “It was also very traumatizing. Tragedy has always been their story. In our show, we kind of wipe that clean and start fresh."

She added, “They are just trying to fit in. They're trying to not be found out by their neighbors that they're super-powered beings. The reason it’s a sitcom shows itself later in the show. When Kevin [Feige] told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story."

New episodes of WandaVision premiere on Fridays on Disney+.