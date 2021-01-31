WandaVision: Why Hexagonal Shape?

✖

It's all about the hexagons. Marvel Studios placed hints and clues to the enigmatic polygon through the first three episodes of WandaVision, before things suddenly came to a head in Episode Four, "We Interrupt This Program." Hexagons are everywhere — they're so prevalent, Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) himself made sure to note it first on his whiteboard, a super meta Easter egg for the millions of theorists behind the show.

In short — nobody knows, at least as of now, why hexagons are so important to the series. We just know they're everywhere.

Judging by the holograms and maps the SWORD agents use of Westview, Wanda's (Elizabeth Olsen) force field around the town is a hexagon itself, and she uses it in the closing credits for the first three sitcom episodes. Each time the episode is over, a hexagon would close around her and Vision (Paul Bettany) as the credits began to roll.

That's only the start of it.

Look at Geraldine's (Teyonah Parris) hoop earrings when she's inside the Vision residence. They look suspiciously like hexagons, no? Even when Geraldine — real name, Monica Rambeau — gets kicked out of WandaWorld and into real reality, hexagons are everywhere.

There's the road outside of SWORD HQ that appears to be a hexagon and acting SWORD Director Tyler Hayward's (Josh Stamberg) office is littered with hexagonal Easter eggs. The certificates on his wall are arranged to look like a hexagon, and the design in his rug also uses hexagons as the main polygon in its design.

So, what's it all mean?

Some suggest the hexagons could be a stand-in for the AIM logo, and in turn, SWORD is somehow a stand-in for the villainous tech conglomerate. If that's the case, it's plausible somehow AIM got its hands on the Avenger and is experimenting on how and that's what has caused the distortions in reality. If not that, maybe they got their hands on Vision and the added trauma of that is what's causing Wanda to replicate their logo.

Then there's the idea the hexagons resemble the honeycomb in a beehive and a paper-thin trail of how some think that traces back to Mephisto. After all, we're all Mephisto stans here, right? Either way, it's increasingly likely the hexagons actually have a sizable role in the plot as it moves forward, we've just yet to see their importance.

You know, unless they don't even matter in the slightest.

